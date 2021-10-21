Walk-in flu vaccine clinic set in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- EMBARC and RISE AmeriCorps will host a walk-in flu vaccine clinic in partnership with People's Clinic from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 614 Randolph St.

If you have insurance, please bring your card. For those without insurance, there will be financial assistance available.

Interpreters will be available in Burmese, Karen, Karenni and Vietnamese. Language hotlines are available for questions. Suggested call hours are between 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Burmese: (515) 783-3258; Karen: (515) 512-1883 Karenni: (515) 512-1884; Chin: (515) 512-1887; English: (515)512-1881.

