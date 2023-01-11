Walk-in clinic opens new clinic in Parkersburg

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Primary Care and Walk-In Clinic has opened a new location at 213 Third St. in Parkersburg. The new location is accepting patients of all ages. The clinic accepts all major insurances.

The clinic sees a multitude of walk-in and scheduled patients needing non-emergent care. The practice has grown to include multiple providers and board-certified physicians all under one roof.

Dr. Violet Hunter earned her medical degree from the College of Health Sciences at Makerere University in Uganda in 2013. She then completed her residency in 2019 at the Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation in Waterloo. Dr. Hunter has a special interest in wound care, holistic health, weight loss medical management, as well as treatment for chronic and acute illnesses. She is a member of multiple foundations and committees including the Quality Management Committee of Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation and the Rounding Committee at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital. Dr. Hunter has a longtime passion for volunteering within the community and putting others needs before her own.

Libby Uhlenhopp has obtained many certifications and has been continuing her medical education since 2013, all while being an active provider in the Cedar Valley. Her graduate education is from Allen College in Waterloo, as well as her credentials – DNP, MS and pulmonary NP. Uhlenhopp has a multitude of experience from being a nurse practitioner, a registered nurse and pharmacy technician. She is especially interested in rural medicine, holistic care and a person’s overall well-being.