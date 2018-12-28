DES MOINES (AP) — The governors of Iowa and Washington are making a tasty wager over which football team will win the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
The governors' bet came ahead of Friday night's game between the 24th ranked Iowa State Cyclones and 13th ranked Washington State Cougars.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds promised that if the Cougars win, Vande Rose Farms and the Lynch Family Foundation will donate bacon and other pork products to the Thurston County Food Bank, based in the state capital of Olympia.
If the Cyclones win, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will send clam chowder from the Seattle restaurant Ivar's to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, based in Waterloo.
