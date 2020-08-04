Wadena woman donates stem cells to help save life of cancer patient

Harford and Fettkether grew up “between Elkader and Littleport” in Clayton County, riding the school bus together. When Fettkether heard of an opening a few years ago at her employer, she called Harford and told her to apply.

So when Fettkether told Harford — now a registered nurse as well as manager of clinical services at St. Croix — that she wanted help taking the injections she needed to prepare to donate her stem cells, Harford didn’t hesitate. It’s what Fettkether would do for anyone else, Harford said.

“She’s very open and motivated,” Harford said. “If there’s any family in need, she’ll strive to say, ‘What can we do to help?’”

Fettkether said she’s used to helping out where she can, donating blood and plasma regularly. But stem cell donation was a different experience altogether.

Although it’s a non-surgical procedure — not as intensive as, say, organ donation — she still had to prepare her body to donate the stem cells by taking daily injections for five days prior to the donation, which she said made her have flu-like symptoms and back aches.

And she took two separate flights to the donation site, though she wasn’t allowed to disclose to where.