CEDAR FALLS – Beginning July 8, Stage 1 of the reconstruction of West First Street/Highway 57 will begin.
In preparation for the project, the public is invited to a construction details open house the Iowa Department of Transportation and city of Cedar Falls will be hosting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 11 at the Cedar Falls School Administration offices, 1002 W. First St.
The meeting will discuss construction concerns residents may have and also circumstances where affected residents may need to coordinate with the city.
The first part of the reconstruction project includes a closure of West First Street between Walnut and Iowa streets to reconstruct the railroad crossing.
You have free articles remaining.
This closure will be in place for approximately 60 days. After the railroad crossing has been completed, traffic will be maintained throughout construction with at least one travel lane in each direction. Residential driveways will be maintained along with signed business accesses throughout construction.
This summer’s work will occur in several stages: railroad closure, work on the south half of the road, and then the north half of the road. During construction, cones will be in place restricting the ability to turn left. These cones will run the length of the Phase 1 construction zone: Franklin/Center Street to Walnut Street.
Phase 1 is planned for completion by November. Over the winter, all cones will be removed and the road will be fully open to two lanes of traffic in each direction. Construction will resume in 2020 on Phase 2. Phase 3 will be completed by the end of 2021. Construction of each phase includes reduced lanes, similar to Phase 1, as well as completion before winter.
For construction information, visit the Iowa DOT’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.