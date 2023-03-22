WATERLOO — Members of Waterloo’s human rights community will recreate a famous march that happened 58 years ago.

A reenactment of the Selma to Montgomery March will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at downtown’s Lincoln Park.

In March 1965, protesters marched about 50 miles from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in an effort to register Black voters. The historic march, led by Martin Luther King Jr., raised awareness for what would become the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Those participating this weekend will walk from Lincoln Park and cross the bridge and end at the Riverloop Amphitheater. There will be speakers at the beginning and the end of the march.

“The reason we march across the bridge is because we can learn effectively by doing,” Human Rights Director the Rev. Abraham Funchess Jr. said, quoting Angela Davis. “We invite the community to join us to remind people of American history, for one, but also hoping to point out to some degree as people begin to question what has changed since the time of these marches.”

The Rev. Michael Blackwell, the former director of the Center for Multicultural Education at the University of Northern Iowa, is expected to speak at the march.

“(The march) is to remember all the struggles that people sacrificed and experienced in order to secure the right to vote,” Blackwell said. “Here we are 58 years later and there’s still voter suppression and redistricting and other kinds of maneuvers to suppress people from voting.”

Funchess said, along with Blackwell, other speakers will include the Rev. Frantz Whitfield as well as representatives from the Eastside Ministerial Alliance and the NAACP of Black Hawk County.

