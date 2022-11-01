Voting now open for Veridian’s local Giving Tuesday donations

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union is accepting public votes for nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to receive $38,000 in celebration of Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, including five organizations in the Cedar Valley. Veridian’s annual Spark the Spirit campaign is designed to be a reminder that Giving Tuesday is coming up and an invitation for public input on where a portion of the credit union’s giving should be directed to celebrate. This year, votes are accepted through Friday, Nov. 11, at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.

Twenty organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska have been nominated for Spark the Spirit by Veridian employees. Local organizations accepting votes include Better Together Animal Rescue, Exceptional Persons Inc., Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, NAMI Black Hawk County and Oelwein Community Kitchen.

The top vote-getting organization in each region -- including Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metro area and Omaha/Council Bluffs -- will receive $5,000 each. Organizations receiving the second- and third-most votes in each region will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively. Organizations receiving the least votes will receive $500. Details are also available at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.