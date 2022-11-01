 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voting now open for Veridian’s local Giving Tuesday donations

  • 0
Cedar Valley Spark the Spirit Donation

Waverly Pet Rescue was the Cedar Valley’s top vote-getting organization in Veridian’s Spark the Spirit giving campaign last year. Donation totals are announced each year on Giving Tuesday. Public votes will be accepted for this year’s Spark the Spirit campaign through Nov. 11 at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union is accepting public votes for nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to receive $38,000 in celebration of Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, including five organizations in the Cedar Valley. Veridian’s annual Spark the Spirit campaign is designed to be a reminder that Giving Tuesday is coming up and an invitation for public input on where a portion of the credit union’s giving should be directed to celebrate. This year, votes are accepted through Friday, Nov. 11, at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.

Twenty organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska have been nominated for Spark the Spirit by Veridian employees. Local organizations accepting votes include Better Together Animal Rescue, Exceptional Persons Inc., Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, NAMI Black Hawk County and Oelwein Community Kitchen.

The top vote-getting organization in each region -- including Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metro area and Omaha/Council Bluffs -- will receive $5,000 each. Organizations receiving the second- and third-most votes in each region will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively. Organizations receiving the least votes will receive $500. Details are also available at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News