Voting begins Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses People's Choice award

WATERLOO — Voting has begun for the Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses People's Choice award.

For the second year, The Courier is honoring 10 Cedar Valley nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty in their commitment to compassionate, top-notch patient care.

An independent panel of judges will select nine extraordinary nursing professionals, and one People’s Choice winner will voted on by readers at www.wcfcourier.com/nurses. Voting ends March 3.

Last year’s winners came from every corner of the nursing field, from licensed practical nurses and registered nurses to nurse practitioners, representing local hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and more.

Again this year, the Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses will be honored at a May 5 luncheon at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. They’ll also be profiled in a special publication in the May 3 Courier.

MercyOne is this year’s presenting sponsor for the Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses awards.

