WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union is seeking public input on how to award $34,000 in donations across Iowa and Nebraska for its annual Spark the Spirit campaign. Veridian employees from branches across the credit union’s field of membership nominated their favorite local nonprofit organizations.

Votes for each organization are accepted daily through Nov. 25 at www.veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit, and donations will be presented on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27.

“Spark the Spirit is a chance to rally support for your favorite local nonprofit organizations,” said Heather Plum, Veridian’s public relations strategist. “Regardless of the voting results, we hope it reminds voters of the increased need that many organizations experience over the holidays and inspires more giving.”

Eleven Cedar Valley Iowa organizations are nominated for Spark the Spirit donations, including:

  • Northeast Iowa Food Bank
  • Knox Blocks Foundation
  • Alive & Running Iowa
  • House of Hope
  • Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary
  • Tri-County Child & Family Development
  • The Job Foundation
  • Retrieving Freedom Inc.
  • Parent Share and Support Inc.
  • Cedar Bend Humane Society
  • Champions Ridge

The organization receiving the most votes will receive $5,000. The second- and third-highest will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively.

