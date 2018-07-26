DECORAH — Winneshiek County Auditor Ben Steines and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate are hosting a Voter Ready Roundtable Discussion in Decorah.
The event is 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Winneshiek County Courthouse Annex Building.
This is an opportunity for local organizations to learn about the new voter integrity election laws.
It is not a forum or debate on the law. During the discussion, the voter law will be explained and a tool kit will be shown to help educate local voters.
