Von Maur to reopen in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Von Maur plans on opening at College Square Mall on Friday.

The reduced hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxed closure guidelines for the 22 "hot-zone" counties affected by coronavirus, including Black Hawk County. Beginning Friday, malls and retail stores may reopen provided they operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity and fitness centers may reopen on an appointment basis only.

Store officials said customers will notice several changes that strictly follow guidelines established by the CDC. Those measures include daily employee health screenings, social distancing, contactless payment, curbside service options, and strict sanitizing and cleaning procedures in common areas and after each customer transaction. Any state-specific guidelines will be adhered to as well.

Customers are encouraged to refer to the Von Maur website for more detailed information as it relates to temporary measures we have in place to ensure the safety of customers and employees. These measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.