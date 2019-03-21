WATERLOO -- A volunteer pothole patching crew is hitting Waterloo's streets again Saturday.
The effort spearheaded by Scott Jordan, of Scott's Electric, and Chris Davis, of Action Signs, will be focusing their efforts on streets near local schools with students expected to return from spring break next week.
The volunteers began filling potholes last Saturday with city permission and cold patch supplied at no cost by Aspro Inc.'s Milt Dakovich.
"Our first week went super," Jordan said. "We were able to fill many potholes as we went through about 12 tons of asphalt."
He said the group is still looking for more volunteers.
Individuals interested in helping or who want to report a pothole should contact Jordan either by calling or texting (319) 505-3500 or emailing Jordan_electric6870@yahoo.com.
