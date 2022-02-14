Volunteers sought to participate in 'Practical Backyard Tour' this summer

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo, in partnership with the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition and other community partners, will present “A Practical Backyard Tour” in the Cedar Valley this summer and are looking for volunteers to display their storm water best practices.

To participate, organizations and homeowners must be willing to open up their green spaces and backyards to share various sustainable and Earth-friendly practices to the public. Topics to be highlighted and show in action are: rain gardens, solar panels, pollinator gardens, seed saving, raised beds, composting, vegetable production, pesticide-free lawns, edible garden weeds, bird friendly conservation, rain barrels, swift towers and beekeeping.

This event will be free to the public this summer. More details on the tour will be released later this spring.

For questions or to participate, contact the Sarah or Cameron at stormwater@waterloo-ia.org or by calling 319-291-4312.

