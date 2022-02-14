 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Volunteers sought to participate in 'Practical Backyard Tour' this summer

  • 0
City of Waterloo Iowa logo

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo, in partnership with the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition and other community partners, will present “A Practical Backyard Tour” in the Cedar Valley this summer and are looking for volunteers to display their storm water best practices.

To participate, organizations and homeowners must be willing to open up their green spaces and backyards to share various sustainable and Earth-friendly practices to the public. Topics to be highlighted and show in action are: rain gardens, solar panels, pollinator gardens, seed saving, raised beds, composting, vegetable production, pesticide-free lawns, edible garden weeds, bird friendly conservation, rain barrels, swift towers and beekeeping.

Can we find a way to distinguish the flu from COVID-19? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

This event will be free to the public this summer. More details on the tour will be released later this spring.

For questions or to participate, contact the Sarah or Cameron at stormwater@waterloo-ia.org or by calling 319-291-4312.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Gifted' dolphin comes under scrutiny after incorrect Super Bowl prediction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News