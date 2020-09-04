Volunteers sought for Vietnam War vigil

WATERLOO --- Local residents who lost their lives or disappeared during the Vietnam War will be remembered in an annual ceremony downtown this coming weekend.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 100 E. Fourth St, the candlelight vigil will last for 45 hours --- one hour for each missing or killed in action --- and ends at noon on Sunday Sept. 13.
Organizers are looking for individuals or small groups willing to volunteer time in three-hour shifts during the vigil.
Those wish to assist in the vigil may call Craig White at 319-215-7104.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.