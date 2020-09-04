Volunteers sought for Vietnam War vigil

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- Local residents who lost their lives or disappeared during the Vietnam War will be remembered in an annual ceremony downtown this coming weekend.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 100 E. Fourth St, the candlelight vigil will last for 45 hours --- one hour for each missing or killed in action --- and ends at noon on Sunday Sept. 13.

Organizers are looking for individuals or small groups willing to volunteer time in three-hour shifts during the vigil.

Those wish to assist in the vigil may call Craig White at 319-215-7104.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.