Volunteers sought for Vietnam War vigil
Vietnam Memorial 2018

Mike Mrzlak and Randy Miller, members of the Veteran Memorial Hall Commission, put up 45 flags at Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Paramount Park symbolizing the 45 service members who didn't come home from Vietnam.

WATERLOO --- Local residents who lost their lives or disappeared during the Vietnam War will be remembered in an annual ceremony downtown this coming weekend.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 100 E. Fourth St, the candlelight vigil will last for 45 hours --- one hour for each missing or killed in action --- and ends at noon on Sunday Sept. 13.

Organizers are looking for individuals or small groups willing to volunteer time in three-hour shifts during the vigil.

Those wish to assist in the vigil may call Craig White at 319-215-7104.

