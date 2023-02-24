CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
Mentors are needed by the Dare to Dream program. The Cedar Valley Angels help to set up these mentorships for children in foster care. The mentors serve as safe and positive role models to help youth prepare for their life after foster care. The American Red Cross is seeking a recognition and appreciation lead to help make sure its volunteers are getting the recognition they deserve. North Star Community Services is looking for help building a set for its newest endeavor. The organization is helping people with disabilities experience participating in theatrical arts. The UNI Local Food Program is seeking volunteers for any of its many projects producing and distributing local, nutritious and culturally relevant food to families throughout the Cedar Valley.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or
information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Photos: Waterloo West girls basketball defeats Waukee in regional championship, Feb. 21
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 1
Waterloo West players hold up their state qualifier banner after their victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 2
Waterloo West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas holds up the cut down net as students cheer after the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 3
Waterloo West seniors Halli Poock and Sahara Williams celebrate on the court after the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 4
Waterloo West players receive their state qualifier banner after their victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 5
The Waterloo West student section erupts after the Wahawks take the lead in the final seconds of the victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 6
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams puts up a shot that goes in for the lead in the final seconds of the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 7
Waterloo West players celebrate on the court after the Wahawks defeated Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 8
Waterloo West senior Halli Poock cuts off a piece of the net after the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 9
Waterloo West senior Niya McGee lines up for a three-point shot against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 10
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams looks for an open lane to the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 11
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams drives the ball to the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 12
Waterloo West senior Halli Poock drives the ball to the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 13
Waterloo West senior Halli Poock takes a shot from under the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 14
Waterloo West senior Sierra Moore looks to shoot from under the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 15
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams celebrates after making a shot against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 16
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams grabs a rebound against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 17
Waterloo West seniors Halli Poock and Sahara Williams celebrate on the court after the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 18
Waterloo West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas and senior Sahara Williams embrace after the Wahawks defeated Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.