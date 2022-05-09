Volunteers sought for Cedar Valley organizations

The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley is seeking volunteers interested in several new opportunities:
Cedar Valley Angels is looking for Love Box Leaders to make a difference in a child's life by attending sporting events and other supportive activities.
Love Inc. needs house repair volunteers to help with replacing storm doors, fixing porches, patching walls and other home repairs.
Green Iowa Americorps needs volunteers to plant trees throughout the summer months.
UNI Culture and Intensive Program is looking for individuals to have conversations with international students to help them practice their English.
Call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 319-883-3015, email information@vccv.org, or visit www.vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Wall art
textured brick mural
Bookcase And Candles Mural
White cozy bathroom interior background, wall mockup, 3d render
Wallsaucecom, Central Park Covered in Snow Removable Christmas Mural available at Wallsaucecom, 2379815.jpg
Wallsaucecom, In White Removable Christmas Mural from 1X Photography at Wallsaucecom, 2379814.jpg
Wallsaucecom, Tirol Winter Mountain Removable Christmas Mural from Wallsaucecom, 1875265.jpg
Wallsaucecom, Nostalgic Cockatoo Jungle Mural by Andrea Haase at Wallsaucecom, 6892634.jpg
Pet selfie by Howard Robinson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.