Volunteers sought for Cedar Valley organizations

The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley is seeking volunteers interested in several new opportunities:

Cedar Valley Angels is looking for Love Box Leaders to make a difference in a child's life by attending sporting events and other supportive activities.

Love Inc. needs house repair volunteers to help with replacing storm doors, fixing porches, patching walls and other home repairs.

Green Iowa Americorps needs volunteers to plant trees throughout the summer months.

UNI Culture and Intensive Program is looking for individuals to have conversations with international students to help them practice their English.

Call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 319-883-3015, email information@vccv.org, or visit www.vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

