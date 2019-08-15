{{featured_button_text}}
Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White, a Vietnam veteran, bows his head during a prayer at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vigil on Friday.

 THOMAS NELSON, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO — The annual vigil for Black Hawk County residents killed or missing in the Vietnam War is scheduled to begin Aug. 23.

Organizer Craig White is looking for individuals or small groups willing to volunteer time in three-hour shifts during the candlelight vigil at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial in downtown Waterloo’s Paramount Park, 100 E. Fourth St.

The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 and ends at noon Aug. 25. The 45 hours of the event represent one hour for each of the 45 county residents killed or missing in Vietnam.

Those wish to assist in the vigil may call White at 215-7104.

