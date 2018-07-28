EVANSDALE — Eager volunteers passionate about making the Cedar River a clean waterway met in Evansdale on Saturday for the 31st annual Cedar River Cleanup.
Volunteers arrived at Deerwood Park around 8:30 a.m. for registration and a safety meeting. From there, they were bused to the Riverview area in Waterloo where the route began. Canoes were supplied by the Boy Scouts of America.
“I grew up here in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and the river is a way of life for so many people,” said Sofie Michalicek, president of the Cedar River Festival board. “It’s important for us to take these small steps as individuals to make it better for everybody. I get a lot of enjoyment out of that, knowing that there is good being done here today and that I was able to help facilitate that.”
According to Michalicek, new safety measures were implemented this year, including a numbering system to keep canoes and kayaks accounted for, as well as flags placed on canoes equipped with first-aid kits.
Thirty adults and children floated down the river for about two hours, collecting trash and debris along the way. Volunteers and organizers on land helped participants out of the water when they returned to Deerwood Park at the end of the route. Lunch was provided by volunteers.
Items such as tires, boxed springs, netting and plastic bags were common finds.
“I got a lot dirtier than I thought, and I got a lot wetter than I thought,” said Andrew Fratrik, a first-time participant who was invited by a friend. “I thought I was just going to pick up cans and bottles and plastic bags, but there were boxed springs and tires. We (also) found a 10 person tent, a rain (cover) and sleeping bags.”
According to Fratrik, the strangest thing they found in the river was a large, long metal cable wire.
“It was probably a good three-fourths of an inch around. It was probably 500 feet of metal cable,” Fratrik explained. It was heavy and rusty and began to weigh down the canoe.
Participants who found their canoes being weighed down by collected trash were met with help by those on surrounding canoes.
Fratrik’s favorite thing about her experience was everyone’s willingness to help one another.
“Everybody helped everybody out and everybody was here to clean the river and that was what they wanted to do,” Fratrik said. “We are here because we want to be here. We care about the river. I kayak a lot so the waterways are really important to me.”
Trav Smiley was at the first Cedar River Cleanup 31 years ago and has come back ever since.
“I was at the first one, and I think I’ve only missed one so far,” Smiley said. “It works out perfectly with a big chain of people like this, and its fun too. It’s fun to see the people change from the beginning. For a while there were kids and then there were no kids and now there are kids again. It gets a new personality all the time. There are just a few of us old-timers to keep it constant.”
Having been involved for more than 30 years, Smiley has seen the festival through every stage.
“(In) the first years, we had all kinds of celebrities come,” Smiley said. “I remember (Sen. Charles) Grassley came and a lot of bigwigs would come. At the very beginning it was quite a deal. It (has) had its ups and downs, but it’s still going after all these years.”
According to Smiley, the amount of trash in the river has significantly lessened since the start of the cleanup.
“It’s a good deal,” Smiley said. “It was a good deal 30 years ago, and it’s still good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.