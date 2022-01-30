 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteers on Tap rescheduled until May 9

WATERLOO -- Volunteers on Tap has been postponed until March 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 19.

More than a dozen community events and non-profit organizations will be seeking volunteers for their boards and event-planning committees, including local festivals.

Pre-register to attend and receive a free beer or soda during the event at SingleSpeed.

The event is a collaboration of the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, Experience Waterloo, Community Main Street, Main Street Waterloo and Grow Cedar Valley.

Visit vccv.org/volunteers-on-tap.html or call (319) 883-3015 for details.

