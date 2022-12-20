 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Volunteers needed to pack 80,000 bags of food at 'Pack the Dome' event

  • 0
012020bp-pack-the-dome-5

Andrew Mohr moves a loaded pallet to the shrink wrap area at the Pack The Dome: Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls in 2020.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — An estimated 2,500 volunteers will be needed Jan. 16 to “Pack the Dome” at the University of Northern Iowa.

The single-largest volunteer event in the Cedar Valley, organizers at the UNI-Dome will pack 80,000 bags of food that has been collected for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its BackPack Program. It's all part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Volunteers can reserve their spots across morning and afternoon time slots through the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley’s website, www.vccv.org. Individuals as young as 6 years old may participate.

People are also reading…

Volunteers at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo package eggs for distribution Dec. 7, 2022.

“I'm so excited to be a small part of helping to make this event come to life again,” said Kristina Kofoot, community engagement program coordinator at UNI. “It's incredible to watch so many individuals and organizations come together to make a difference for youth facing food insecurity in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities.”

Each month, the Backpack Program serves 4,100 children in 159 different schools across northeast Iowa. Before school lets out for the weekend, these students receive assembled bags of nutritious, kid-friendly meals and snacks that can fit in their school bags.

The annual Pack the Dome event is a partnership between UNI’s Office of Community Engagement, Panther Pantry (UNI’s food bank for students) and AmeriCorps. The organizations unite to support the work being done by the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News