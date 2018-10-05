CEDAR FALLS — The Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District is partnering with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Cedar Valley Water Watchers to gather water quality data.
A snapshot water quality monitoring event will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, 6510 Hudson Road.
Volunteers are asked to help collect water samples and field data as part of this event. After a brief training on IOWATER monitoring instructions groups will be sent out to collect water samples and field data.
For more information or to RSVP, call 296-3262 ext. 3 or email joshua.balk@ia.nacdnet.net.
