city of waverly logo

WAVERLY — The Waverly Community Sharing Gardens is in full swing harvesting vegetables to feed the hungry.

Volunteers are needed to harvest, wash and sort the vegetables to be ready for the local free meal programs, shelters, senior center and Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Food not harvested in a timely manner sometimes gets too ripe or damaged and may go to waste.

Work times are 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. Dress to work outside. For more information call the Waverly Leisure Services at 352-6263.

