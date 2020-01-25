Volunteers needed to advocate for residents in local long-term care facilities

DES MOINES – The Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman is seeking volunteers for its new Volunteer Ombudsman Program (VOP).

The VOP wishes to place a volunteer in every long-term care facility in Iowa.

Volunteer Ombudsmen are trained, certified volunteers who visit one local long-term care facility to advocate for residents’ rights. This includes visiting with residents about their quality of care and quality of life in the facility and seeking to resolve any of their concerns in cooperation with the facility. This unique and rewarding opportunity requires a minimum commitment of three hours per month for one year.

Interested individuals should have a friendly disposition; demonstrate active listening and collaborative problem solving skills; and have a strong appreciation for older Iowans and Iowans with disabilities. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Previous experience in health care is not required. Certain conflicts of interest may prevent some people from serving, including those who are current employees of long-term care facilities and their family members.

The benefits of becoming a Volunteer Ombudsman include: