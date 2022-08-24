 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteers needed for Vietnam War vigil

Jim Ahmhelm and other members of Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 fire during the opening ceremony of the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vigil IN 2018.

WATERLOO — Volunteers are needed for a Vietnam Vigil in Waterloo. The vigil, called 45 Hours, will remember local residents who lost their lives or disappeared in the war. 

The vigil begins at 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 100 E. Fourth St. It will end 45 hours later at 12 p.m. on Sept. 11. 

Organizers are looking for individuals or small groups willing to volunteer time in three-hour shifts during the vigil.

Those wishing to volunteer should call Craig White at (319) 215-7104.

