Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving and Christmas at The Salvation Army

Salvation Army Shield Logo

WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has opportunities for seasonal volunteers. All of the following events take place at The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St. Volunteers can sign-up at https://bit.ly/3fWSoii.

Thanskgiving

  • 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving meal set-up
  • 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 24, serving Thanksgiving Day meal (multiple opportunities)

Angel Tree Toy Distribution

  • 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 13, Christmas food box preparation
  • 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14, event set-up
  • 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 15, event set-up, and 1 to 4 p.m., toy "shopping"
  • 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 16, toy "shopping"
  • 8:45 a.m. to noon, 12:45 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17, toy distribution and clean-up

Christmas meal

  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 22, meal set-up and gift bag preparation
  • 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Christmas Day meal serving, multiple opportunities.

Red Kettle season runs Nov. 7 through Dec. 24, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Sundays. To select a ring date, time and location, visit RegisterToRing.com.

For more information call (319) 235-9358, email katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org or visit www.sawaterloo.org.

