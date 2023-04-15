WATERLOO -- The Spring Sack Lunch Event is underway at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. On April 20 and 21, volunteers and staff at NEIFB will be packing and delivering sack lunch meals for community members, groups and businesses.
Volunteers are needed to help with the event, including delivery drivers for the meals and packing teams the mornings of April 20 and 21. Sign up at
neifb.volunteerhub.com.
In addition to volunteer opportunities, there are also opportunities for a delicious meal delivered to your workplace or home. A Blue Barn pulled pork sandwich, a side, chips, fruit, dessert, bottle of water, and utensils are all included in each lunch. Anyone in the Cedar Valley and surrounding areas can order, and deliveries are available when eight or more orders are made to the same location. Each meal costs $10 and will benefit programs at NEIFB and will allow us to further close the meal gap in northeast Iowa.
To order your sack lunch, visit
go.neifb.org/lunch.
Which states' taxpayers get the most in refunds
Which states' taxpayers get the most in refunds
Tax season can provoke dread, or it can bring joy. Between Jan. 1 and mid-April, individuals pull together their finances from the previous year and submit them as a tax return to the government.
Tax returns show the tax you must pay to the government and how much you've already paid. If you owe more than you've paid, you must pay the government the difference.
However, the government will refund the difference if you've overpaid your tax obligation. In the U.S., 74% of all tax filings received a refund in 2020, averaging about $3,085 each. While many people look forward to receiving this lump sum every year, a refund is essentially money a taxpayer loaned to the government interest-free.
Stacker examined tax return data from the Internal Revenue Service to see which states' taxpayers received the highest average refunds in 2020, the latest data available. The share of filers who received a refund has also been included. Individual income tax returns filed between January and December 2021 were used in this analysis—not included are filers who opted to put their refund toward the following year's tax payments. You may also like: The cost of gasoline the year you started driving
Mega Pixel // Shutterstock
#51. Maine
- Average refund amount: $2,607
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#50. Oregon
- Average refund amount: $2,684
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 70.9%
Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock
#49. Wisconsin
- Average refund amount: $2,698
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.0%
f11photo // Shutterstock
#48. Vermont
- Average refund amount: $2,711
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.7%
Derek Hatfield // Shutterstock
#47. Montana
- Average refund amount: $2,719
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 70.5%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#46. Minnesota
- Average refund amount: $2,738
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.7%
f11photo // Shutterstock
#45. Ohio
- Average refund amount: $2,789
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#44. Iowa
- Average refund amount: $2,838
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.4%
Pormezz // Shutterstock
#43. Nebraska
- Average refund amount: $2,840
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.6%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#42. Idaho
- Average refund amount: $2,854
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.2%
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#41. New Hampshire
- Average refund amount: $2,863
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#40. Rhode Island
- Average refund amount: $2,866
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.4%
Pra Chid // Shutterstock
#39. Hawaii
- Average refund amount: $2,874
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 69.1%
RightFramePhotoVideo // Shutterstock
#38. South Carolina
- Average refund amount: $2,891
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.0%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#37. West Virginia
- Average refund amount: $2,896
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 81.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#36. North Carolina
- Average refund amount: $2,909
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.1%
PTstock // Shutterstock
#35. Missouri
- Average refund amount: $2,912
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.4%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#34. Kansas
- Average refund amount: $2,919
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.0%
Mike Flippo // Shutterstock
#33. Kentucky
- Average refund amount: $2,920
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.3%
4kclips // Shutterstock
#32. Delaware
- Average refund amount: $2,925
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.2%
Pra Chid // Shutterstock
#31. Michigan
- Average refund amount: $2,935
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.3%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#30. Pennsylvania
- Average refund amount: $2,938
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#29. Indiana
- Average refund amount: $2,951
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.5%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#28. New Mexico
- Average refund amount: $2,960
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.8%
RomanR // Shutterstock
#27. South Dakota
- Average refund amount: $2,974
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.9%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#26. Colorado
- Average refund amount: $2,978
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.6%
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock
#25. Arizona
- Average refund amount: $3,016
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Virginia
- Average refund amount: $3,018
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.9%
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#23. Tennessee
- Average refund amount: $3,044
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.7%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#22. Massachusetts
- Average refund amount: $3,048
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.0%
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#21. Washington DC
- Average refund amount: $3,082
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 70.9%
Cvandyke // Shutterstock
#20. California
- Average refund amount: $3,084
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 67.9%
nikamo // Shutterstock
#19. North Dakota
- Average refund amount: $3,090
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.9%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#18. Arkansas
- Average refund amount: $3,093
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.4%
Eduardo Medrano // Shutterstock
#17. Maryland
- Average refund amount: $3,100
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Alabama
- Average refund amount: $3,122
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.9%
David Pimborough // Shutterstock
#15. Utah
- Average refund amount: $3,125
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.2%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#14. New York
- Average refund amount: $3,128
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.3%
ventdusud // Shutterstock
#13. New Jersey
- Average refund amount: $3,144
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.4%
Roman Babakin // Shutterstock
#12. Oklahoma
- Average refund amount: $3,158
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.1%
Puckpao // Shutterstock
#11. Nevada
- Average refund amount: $3,166
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Georgia
- Average refund amount: $3,182
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.7%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#9. Mississippi
- Average refund amount: $3,194
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.5%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. Connecticut
- Average refund amount: $3,202
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.0%
topseller // Shutterstock
#7. Alaska
- Average refund amount: $3,246
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.2%
Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock
#6. Florida
- Average refund amount: $3,278
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.5%
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#5. Wyoming
- Average refund amount: $3,290
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.9%
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#4. Washington
- Average refund amount: $3,290
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.5%
RomanR // Shutterstock
#3. Illinois
- Average refund amount: $3,293
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.2%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Louisiana
- Average refund amount: $3,330
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.3%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#1. Texas
- Average refund amount: $3,488
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.