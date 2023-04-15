WATERLOO -- The Spring Sack Lunch Event is underway at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. On April 20 and 21, volunteers and staff at NEIFB will be packing and delivering sack lunch meals for community members, groups and businesses.

Volunteers are needed to help with the event, including delivery drivers for the meals and packing teams the mornings of April 20 and 21. Sign up at neifb.volunteerhub.com .

In addition to volunteer opportunities, there are also opportunities for a delicious meal delivered to your workplace or home. A Blue Barn pulled pork sandwich, a side, chips, fruit, dessert, bottle of water, and utensils are all included in each lunch. Anyone in the Cedar Valley and surrounding areas can order, and deliveries are available when eight or more orders are made to the same location. Each meal costs $10 and will benefit programs at NEIFB and will allow us to further close the meal gap in northeast Iowa.