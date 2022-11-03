Volunteers needed for Salvation Army's holiday Red Kettle Campaign

WATERLOO — A small army of volunteers is needed to make this season’s Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign a success.

The annual holiday campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser, beginning Monday and lasting through Christmas Eve. With help from bell ringers, the Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls hopes the iconic kettles will bring in $235,000.

“The local Red Kettle Campaign meets our goal each year, so this year we’ve increased the amount we hope to raise,” said Katie Harn, volunteer and community relations coordinator. In 2021, the local Red Kettle campaign met its $225,000 goal.

Established in 1891, the 131-year-old annual Red Kettle Campaign is the oldest charitable fundraiser of its kind in the United States. The local campaign raises community funds to provide toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and numerous social service programs year-round.

“It’s a familiar holiday tradition. Hearing the bells ringing will put you in the holiday spirit. So if you’re looking to help others, especially if you feel blessed, this is a wonderful way to give back to the community and help people in need,” Harn said.

Nineteen Red Kettle stands will be distributed throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls at shopping locations including grocery stores, retailers and big-box stores. Staffed kettles raise more in donations, and the number of kettles presents the possibility of 7,920 bell ringing volunteer hours, Harn said.

“We are hoping that 30% of bell ringing hours will be filled by volunteers. That’s about 2,376 hours at Red Kettle stands. Volunteers can register at our website and sign up for the ring location, date and time, or multiple dates and times for volunteering. It’s a really flexible opportunity,” she explained. One or multiple hour shifts are available.

After signing up at www.RegisterToRing.com, bell ringers will receive an informational email with a link to “10 things you need to know about ringing a bell.” Volunteers, Harn said, are “basically an extension of the Salvation Army” who are encouraged to smile, be personable, courteous, and say “thank you” for donations. They also can say “Merry Christmas” and other holiday greetings and sing carols, if desired.

When volunteers arrive for their bell ringing shift, they will find a bag with freshly cleaned items for their use, including a Salvation Army Bell Ringer apron, handbells, a paint stick (to push the donations further down into the kettle), and sanitizing spray.

Kettle donations are counted nightly by volunteers from area financial institutions.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle kick-off event will take place at the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey game Nov. 11 at Young Arena. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Activities will include volunteers ringing bells at Red Kettle stands, a “kettle curling” activity during intermission and Major Martin Thies from the Salvation Army will sing the national anthem.

The Salvation Army will have a special seating area available to the public during the game. Group tickets for this space are available for purchase only at the Salvation Army Office, 89 Franklin St., in Waterloo. Tickets will be sold through noon Nov. 11.