Volunteers needed for Salvation Army's holiday red kettle campaign

WATERLOO – The COVID-19 pandemic hit nonprofits hard last year. Organizations that rely on donations to do their good works found themselves in the red and often unable to meet the needs of those they serve.

Of notable exception was the Salvation Army and its 2020 holiday fundraising campaign.

“Our goal for Christmas last was $601,000. We blew that out of the water and raised $812,000,” said Katie Zimmerly, volunteer and community relations coordinator for the Waterloo Salvation Army corps.

“The vast majority of those donations came from online and mail donations. We think everyone was donating instead of partaking in events.”

Normally, though, at least a quarter of the Salvation Army’s holiday goal comes from its red kettle campaign, which begins in earnest this year Nov. 8 and lasts through Christmas Eve. The iconic kettles and their bell-ringing counterparts look to raise $225,000 of this year’s $730,000 holiday goal.

The annual holiday campaign fund is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser.

“Those efforts fund everything — shelters, hot meals programs, our food pantry, the youth center; anything we do, all of Christmas funds go into those programs,” Zimmerly said, adding that all money raised locally stays here in the community.

Zimmerly hopes to see the community turn out as it did last year, because the Salvation Army is already seeing an uptick in need as federal funds to aid those affected by the pandemic dry up.

“We have already provided well over what we budged for rent and utility assistance, and we are seeing more and more requests. Usually by fifth or sixth of the month we are out of funds,” she said. As the weather gets colder those numbers will climb further.”

Volunteers are needed to ring bells and man the 15 kettles that will be set up at merchants across the county this holiday season. Bell ringers are required to wear masks, sanitize the kettles regularly, and follow social distancing practices by keeping distant from donors. The kettles will be set up at designated locations around the Cedar Valley from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers can sign up for as many or as few hours as they like.

“Bell ringing is a great family activity or service project for a group, business, church or school organization and will make a lasting impact on the community. Volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter an individual for a night,” Zimmerly noted.

To find open bell locations, dates, and times or to sign-up to ring, go to www.registertoring.com.

