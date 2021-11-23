 Skip to main content
Volunteers needed for Lego League Challenge in Waterloo

011619kw-lego-league-02

Michael Dunn, 13, fixes a piece to Bandit, the Lego robot, while Mallory Mills watches during their teams trial run in 2019 at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo.

 Kelly Wenzel

WATERLOO -- Volunteers are needed for the Iowa First Lego League Challenge qualifier event on Dec. 11 at Central Middle School. No technical expertise is needed.

Volunteers can inspire Iowa youth in science, technology, engineering, and math and celebrate their amazing learning experiences.

Volunteers can help all day, approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or just morning or afternoon. There are a variety of volunteer positions, including judges, referees, timers, judge assistants, and more. All volunteers will be screened.

For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/fjprxcxw or by registering at my.firstinspires.org. For more information, email fllvolunteer@iastate.edu.

