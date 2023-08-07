WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
The Friends of the family is currently looking for someone to act as a Child and Youth Advocate. Volunteers will work directly with children who are using Friends of the Family support, create activity plans for the children and help with facility upkeep. Alternatives Pregnancy Center is looking for a volunteer receptionist to help out in its office. Volunteer with the University of Northern Iowa Office of Community Engagement and Panther Pantry to prepare reusable bags for campus. The Walnut Neighborhood Association is looking for helpers to put on a night out for the neighborhood. Here you would help entertain the residents and serve food to the attendees. Volunteers must be over 16.
Those interested can contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015,
information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org.
Photos: Iowa State football media day
Iowa State FBall Media Day 2
Iowa State offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford poses for a photo during the Cyclones' media day at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 3
Iowa State wide receive Jaylin Noel poses for a photo during the Cyclones' media day at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 1
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell poses for a photo during the Cyclones' media day at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 5
Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler poses for a photo during the Cyclones' media day at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 7
Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa poses for a photo during the Cyclones' media day at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 8
Iowa State tight end Easton Dean poses for a photo during the Cyclones' media day at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 4
Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn poses for a photo during the Cyclones' media day at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 6
Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter poses for a photo during the Cyclones' media day at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 9
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell speaks during the Cyclones' media day press conference at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 10
Iowa State FBall Media Day 11
Iowa State FBall Media Day 12
Iowa State FBall Media Day 13
Iowa State _____ poses for a photo during the Cyclones' media day at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa State FBall Media Day 14
Iowa State FBall Media Day 15
Iowa State FBall Media Day 16
Iowa State FBall Media Day 17
Iowa State FBall Media Day 18
Iowa State FBall Media Day 19
Iowa State FBall Media Day 20
Iowa State FBall Media Day 21
Iowa State FBall Media Day 22
Iowa State FBall Media Day 23
Iowa State FBall Media Day 24
Iowa State FBall Media Day 25
Iowa State FBall Media Day 26
Iowa State FBall Media Day 27
Iowa State FBall Media Day 28
Iowa State FBall Media Day 29
Iowa State FBall Media Day 30
Iowa State FBall Media Day 31
Iowa State FBall
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
