Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

The University of Northern Iowa Office of Community Engagement is seeking an AmeriCorps member. The member will focus on capacity building for student community engagement opportunities and develop new programs that enhance student civic awareness. Responsibilities include content development, marketing, and event planning.

Friends of the Family with their “Point in Time Count” on July 31. Volunteers work in teams of two or three with staff members to count the number of people experiencing homelessness within a nine-county area. Teams will travel to parks, businesses, and other identified areas to look for people who might be experiencing

homelessness.

you have a desire to work in the counseling field? Become a remote crisis chat volunteer with the Community Crisis Services and food bank. Volunteers would assist with supporting people who utilize the Iowa Crisis Chat. Volunteers will be trained on how to handle a variety of topics and conversations they will have with

others.

