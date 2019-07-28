WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Grin & Grow Ltd. is looking for a volunteer janitor. Specific duties would include vacuuming, sweeping and wet mopping floors, among other tasks as needed.
The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center in Waterloo is in need of drivers to help deliver meals on wheels to members of our community. Opportunities are available Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.
You have free articles remaining.
Guiding Star Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to help in their Child Watch Area, allowing parents and/or guardians to drop children off while they attend appointments in the office. Volunteers are needed for a minimum of three hours per week and must pass a background check.
Iowa Irish Fest will take place Aug. 2-4 in downtown Waterloo. Volunteers are needed to serve as gate attendants, token salespeople, family area helpers, beer pourers and more. Opportunities are available from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. for the duration of the event.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.