Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Become a mentor to middle school students from the refugee community through Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center (EMBARC). There will be required background checks, multiple trainings, and a commitment to serve with your assigned student for a minimum of six months. Mentoring will use a set of structured curriculums that builds healthier relationships and decreases absenteeism.

The CIEP International Friendship Program is nonresidential host family program from the University of Northern Iowa. Volunteer your time and friendship for international students who need friends in a home away from home. Volunteers are required to meet with their assigned student for a minimum of once per month for conversation, meals, or community events. Participants should have patience for people learning English and an appreciation and respect for other cultures.

Provide support to those currently incarcerated in jail or prison by being a Jail and Prison Ministry Visitation Volunteer through Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Dubuque. Activities may include one-on-one visits with inmates to listen to and support their concerns, leading or supporting liturgies, or conducting Bible studies for small groups. Volunteers will serve about once a week for a minimum of six months.