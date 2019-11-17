WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
MercyOne is seeking a surgical host/hostess. Facilitate patient communication between the surgeon, ambulatory surgery staff, and families of patients in the ambulatory surgery waiting area. Training is provided. Volunteers who desire a long-term commitment with an organization would be best for this position.
Interested in working with abused and neglected children? CASA (court appointed special advocate) volunteers are needed to advocate for abused and neglected children involved in the juvenile court system. Requirements include care and concern for children in the system as well as completion of a 30-hour training program.
You have free articles remaining.
Become an administrative assistant with the Department of Human Services. Responsibilities include putting together service file folders, opening mail, and putting together different kinds of applications. Shifts are available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and must pass a background check.
Tax counselors needed to provide free tax assistance and preparation services in the community. AARP Foundation tax-aide will provide training for volunteers from Nov. 20 through Jan. 20. Volunteers would also commit to a minimum of eight hours per week from Feb. 1, 2020 through April 16, 2020.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.