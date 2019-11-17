{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

MercyOne is seeking a surgical host/hostess. Facilitate patient communication between the surgeon, ambulatory surgery staff, and families of patients in the ambulatory surgery waiting area. Training is provided. Volunteers who desire a long-term commitment with an organization would be best for this position.

Interested in working with abused and neglected children? CASA (court appointed special advocate) volunteers are needed to advocate for abused and neglected children involved in the juvenile court system. Requirements include care and concern for children in the system as well as completion of a 30-hour training program.

Become an administrative assistant with the Department of Human Services. Responsibilities include putting together service file folders, opening mail, and putting together different kinds of applications. Shifts are available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and must pass a background check.

Tax counselors needed to provide free tax assistance and preparation services in the community. AARP Foundation tax-aide will provide training for volunteers from Nov. 20 through Jan. 20. Volunteers would also commit to a minimum of eight hours per week from Feb. 1, 2020 through April 16, 2020.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

