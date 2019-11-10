WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Join the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley for Family Volunteer Day Nov. 23 at the Cedar Falls Public Library upstairs meeting room from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Children preschool to grade six are invited to come with their parents and make items for some of our agencies in the community. Projects include making tie blankets for the homeless and kindness cards for nursing homes.
Serve as a full-time AmeriCorps member with the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity as a construction assistant. The assistant will work with volunteers on site under the director of IHHFH’s construction supervisors and manager as well as assist with construction logistics.
You have free articles remaining.
Tax counselors needed to provide free tax assistance. AARP will provide training for volunteers from Nov. 20 through Jan. 20. Volunteers would also commit to a minimum of 8 hours per week from Feb. 1 through April 16.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Looking for a quick volunteer opportunity on the University of Northern Iowa campus? The Service & Leadership Council is hosting a one-hour Stop & Serve event from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Create hygiene kits filled with supplies such as soap and shampoo. Also, make toys for dogs and cats to go in animal kits. Both projects will be donated to Waypoint, which helps survivors of domestic violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.