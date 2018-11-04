WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
The Cedar Falls Public Library is hosting LitCon 2018 on Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help with set up, assist vendors and authors, and act as guides for attendees. Costumes are welcome, but t-shirts will also be provided to volunteers for the event.
Sign up yourself to be a bell ringer for The Salvation Army this holiday season. Volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Dec. 24, excluding Thanksgiving and Sundays.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking for volunteer tax counselors to serve for a minimum of 8 hours per week from Feb. 1 through April 16 plus an additional 40 to 60 hours of training and self-study from Nov. 20 through Jan. 20. Tax counselors must be certified by the IRS to participate.
Northern Iowa Wishmakers plans its annual raking event. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Lunch will be provided to those who work a four-hour shift on Saturday or three-hour shift on Sunday.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
