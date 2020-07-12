Volunteers needed for area projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Help water flowers outside with Main Street Waterloo. This is an ongoing opportunity on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Each shift is about 3-4 hours and you can volunteer between 7-10:30 a.m. Individuals are welcome to volunteer. Only teams of two will be allowed during this time.

The Salvation Army lunch meal program will now be served inside and as a sit-down meal. Volunteers are needed to serve as greeters, servers, cleaners, and on the registration and sanitizing team. Each role has a different shift time between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Face masks/cloths are required.

The University of Northern Iowa Office of Community Engagement is seeking an AmeriCorps member. The member will focus on capacity building for student community engagement opportunities and develop new programs that enhance student civic awareness. Responsibilities include content development, marketing, and event planning.

Are you a crafty and skilled with a sewing needle? Adult-sized masks are needed to support Black Hawk County child care services. These fabric masks can be washed and re-used. The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley will connect you to an organization that needs them and they will provide further support and direction.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

