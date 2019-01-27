WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Friends of the Family is looking for help with its “Point in Time Count” on Wednesday. Volunteers work in teams of two or three with staff and survey two to three counties in the nine-county area, traveling to parks, businesses and other identified areas to look for people experiencing homelessness. This count allows Friends of the Family to learn more about the need for housing programs in our area.
Waypoint Services is looking for volunteers to provide child care during weekly support groups for victims of domestic violence. Support groups offer a chance for survivors to connect with others and share their experiences in a safe, supportive space. Support groups are offered from 6 to 8 p.m. in Waterloo on Tuesdays.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to help out at Sacred Heart School from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers help children with homework or reading, assist groups like the Cub Scouts with fun activities or provide general supervision for the children.
The Grout Museum District is looking for volunteers to help with tea parties held at the Snowden House in Waterloo. Opportunities include helping with set up and tear down, serving snacks, making crafts and more. Dates for this year’s tea parties are Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8 and July 13.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
