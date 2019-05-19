WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is looking for department merchandise coordinators. Volunteers will choose a department to help keep stocked and looking neat and tidy for customers to browse through. Opportunities are available throughout the week and can be customized to the volunteer’s needs.
- Be a child watch volunteer with Guiding Star Cedar Valley. This opportunity involves spending time with children while parents and/or guardians attend appointments. Volunteers are needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center is seeking energetic volunteers for its summer program with children ages 18 months through 10 years. Activities will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, and include guest visitors, field trips, learning centers, indoor/outdoor activities and more.
- Volunteer with Main Street Waterloo for My Waterloo Days. This communitywide, annual festival will be held June 3-9 at Lincoln Park in Waterloo. Volunteers are needed for a variety of opportunities including set-up, check-in, grounds keeping, security, hospitality, parade help, tear down and more.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
