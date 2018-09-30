WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Become a remote crisis chat volunteer and offer direct support to clients in need. The Crisis Center provides 30 hours of training for volunteers and also requires a background check. Volunteers must be 18 years or older, have access to a reliable computer and internet connection, and work one three-hour shift per week for a minimum of 9 months.
The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau is looking for outgoing, friendly volunteers who like to visit with people to staff the Cedar Falls Visitor Center on the weekends. Duties include welcoming guests; assisting with directions; and providing information on attractions, restaurants, and things to do in the community.
UnityPoint Hospice is offering a four-part orientation and training course for volunteers beginning Oct. 25. Sessions will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. Attendance is required at all four sessions to complete the training. The deadline to apply and set up an interview is Oct. 16.
Interested in engaging with and serving children in the local community? Many opportunities are available with The Salvation Army in Waterloo. Volunteers are needed to mentor community youth, assist with after school programming, and participate in additional activities as needed.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
