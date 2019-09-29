WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Ice House Museum needs hosts to welcome visitors and share the unique stories of the ice harvesting industry. Volunteers can sign up for one or more shifts a month. Shifts are available on Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday and Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Befriend a Pillar of the Cedar Valley resident who may not have family or friends in the area. As a volunteer for the Friends Program, you would meet with your friend at least twice a month to visit and share common interests. Activities can include outings with recreation staff such as shopping and eating out.
- The Habitat for Humanity ReStore needs volunteers to serve as cashiers, donation assistants, and general store helpers. Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will go through a brief orientation before their first shift. Cashiers must pass a background check.
- Aspire Therapeutic Riding Program is looking for weekend help in its barn. Volunteers clean stalls, the barn, and change water buckets and tubs for five large horses and four miniature horses. It takes about two hours a day to complete the tasks.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
