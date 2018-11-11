WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Cedar Valley Readers is asking for community volunteer groups or individuals to host a Board Book Drive to support their Booking Brighter Futures program, which provides one book each month to approximately 460 families in their service area. Board books can be delivered to Operation Threshold in Waterloo.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking mentors (Bigs) for both their community-based and school-based program. Community-based bigs meet with their littles for 4-10 hours per month and share low-cost or no-cost activities together in the community. School-based bigs meet at their little’s school for 30 minutes per week. An 18-month commitment is required for both programs.
- If you’re passionate about caring for orphaned, injured or otherwise impaired wildlife, check out the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project. They are seeking volunteers to assist with the maintenance of facilities and to be part of their efforts to preserve our natural environment. Training will be provided to volunteers as necessary.
- Groups or individuals are needed as a bell ringers for The Salvation Army this holiday season. Volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Dec. 24, excluding Thanksgiving and Sundays.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
