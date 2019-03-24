WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Volunteer for a three-hour shift in the Friends Used Book Shop, a retail shop located in the Waterloo Public Library. Volunteers will shelve and straighten books and assist customers. Opportunities are available Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
UNI will host the USA Kids and Cadets National Folkstyle Wrestling Tournament at the UNI-Dome on Friday-March 31. Volunteers are needed to run the computer, be a tapper and help with videography. No experience is necessary. Meals will be provided for volunteers whose shift is during meal time.
Be a judge for the Grout Museum District’s National History Day competition. Judges will listen to short presentations, ask questions and assess and select projects to move on in the competition. Volunteers are needed Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound seniors, 60 years of age and older and their spouses, in the Waterloo area from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers can decide how often they want to help out — every day, once a week or once a month.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
