WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Provide transportation to Friends of the Family clients. Opportunities include driving clients to the shelter, to and from court proceedings, medical appointments and landlord meetings. Volunteers must complete an online 20-hour Victim Counselor Training, own a vehicle with insurance and a valid driver’s license, and pass a law enforcement screening.
- Be a Museum Store assistant at the Grout Museum District. Volunteers will greet and direct visitors as well as use the cash register to sell admissions and merchandise. Other duties may include pricing merchandise, stocking shelves, general cleaning and reorganizing displays. Volunteers are needed one day per week for 2 to 4 hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Start the New Year by being a role model for others: Become a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Volunteers are needed for a minimum 18-month commitment for both the Community- and School-Based program. Bigs and Littles will share a variety of activities together, including reading, playing board games, visiting parks or museums, crafting, hiking and more.
- A variety of opportunities exist to volunteer with EMBARC. Help adult refugees with learning English or applying for green cards, assist with donation drives, transport refugees to appointments, perform basic clerical tasks or even offer up your skills in fundraising or photography. Opportunities exist at various times and locations.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
