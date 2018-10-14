Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Trinkets & Togs thrift store needs volunteers to assist with various tasks. Volunteers are needed for four to six hours per week. Times are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Saturdays.

Become a volunteer truck driver for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. A number of routes are available. Driving opportunities are available Monday through Saturday, with most routes leaving around 7:30 a.m. Volunteers must hold a Class D or CDL license.

Peoples Community Health Clinic is looking for a grass roots organizer to help build a network of supporters for the clinic’s mission.

The organizer will join a subcommittee of the board of directors in educating policymakers and elected officials of the importance of improving individual and community health through informed policies and legislation.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

