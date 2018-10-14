WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Trinkets & Togs thrift store needs volunteers to assist with various tasks. Volunteers are needed for four to six hours per week. Times are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Saturdays.
Become a volunteer truck driver for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. A number of routes are available. Driving opportunities are available Monday through Saturday, with most routes leaving around 7:30 a.m. Volunteers must hold a Class D or CDL license.
Peoples Community Health Clinic is looking for a grass roots organizer to help build a network of supporters for the clinic’s mission.
The organizer will join a subcommittee of the board of directors in educating policymakers and elected officials of the importance of improving individual and community health through informed policies and legislation.
