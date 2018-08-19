Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • Waterloo Community Schools are recruiting volunteers to assist teachers with small group activities, filing, various projects around the school, assisting a child with reading and more. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking mentors for community based and school based programs. An 18-month commitment is required and volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.
  • Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs is seeking volunteers to assist with transportation for disabled veterans to and from local medical appointments. This opportunity exists Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Volunteers must be 22 years of age or older.
  • Cedar Valley Pridefest is seeking volunteers Saturday for various shifts between 11:30 a.m. to midnight. Opportunities include assisting with set-up, grounds appearance, gate admission, tear down, and much more.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

