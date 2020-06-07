Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Help water flowers outside with Main Street Waterloo. This is an ongoing opportunity Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Each shift is about three to four hours and you can volunteer between 7 to 10:30 a.m. Individuals are welcome to volunteer. Only teams of two will be allowed during this time.
- Become a build site volunteer with Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers will help with all tasks related to constructing homes. Depending on the stage of construction, volunteers may be framing walls, siding, painting, or anything else in between. Shifts are three hours long from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- The Cedar Falls Historical Society is seeking responsible, reliable, enthusiastic, and personable hosts to staff the Schoolhouse Museum on weekend afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: welcoming visitors, answering questions, and monitoring visitor activity.
- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is seeking groups and individuals to help tend to its fresh produce garden once a week. Volunteers will help plant, weed, maintain, and harvest produce in their quarter acre plot. They are accepting groups for two-hour time slots from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
