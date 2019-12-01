WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Do you have a talent that you would like to showcase? Come entertain residents for the Cedar Falls Health Care Center’s Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 13. They welcome people who want to provide a fun, lively atmosphere to their residents and staff.
- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is looking for people to be bell ringers for the kettle season. Volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from now until Dec. 24. There are multiple locations throughout the Cedar Valley that need volunteers to serve.
- A collaborative ministry of the Cedar Valley Presbyterian churches are seeking volunteers for their Sunday Suppers. Sunday Suppers are open to anyone in the community from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays. Volunteers would assist in preparation of the meal, help in the serving line, wash dishes, and clean tables.
- Amani Community Services is looking for families, churches, business, and other organizations that would like to Adopt-a-Family this holiday season. Amani Community Services works with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout the state of Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.