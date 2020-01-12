Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Help SportAbility of Iowa as a youth basketball coaching Intern. Activities include working with the youth wheelchair basketball teams at practices, tournaments, and other events. If you want to pursue coaching, working with kids with disabilities, and gain nonprofit experience this is a great opportunity.

Volunteer with the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman. Volunteer ombudsmen are trained, certified volunteers who visit one local long-term care facility to advocate for residents’ rights. This includes visiting with residents about their quality of care and quality of life in the facility. This unique and rewarding opportunity requires a minimum commitment of three hours per month for one year.

There are multiple ongoing opportunities with Morral Corral, an equine assisted activities and therapy facility. Volunteer as an equine caretaker whose main responsibilities will be taking care of the horses. The horses need to be fed twice a day, and the volunteer will be responsible for monitoring the feeding. Volunteer between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 to 7 p.m.