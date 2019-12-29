WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Help Friends of the Family with their Point in Time Count. Volunteers work in teams of two or three with staff members to count the number of people experiencing homelessness within FOF’s nine-county community. Teams will travel to parks, businesses and other identified areas to look for people who might be experiencing homelessness. Join them on Jan. 29, 2020.
- Client facilitators with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide perform receptionist-type duties providing an important first contact for taxpayers. Volunteers are needed for a minimum for six to seven hours per week from Feb. 1 through April 16. Training provided in January. Two shifts are available, the morning shift is from 8:15 to 11 a.m. and the afternoon shift from 11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Become a volunteer group leader with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. This volunteer group helps set up projects, make sure projects are running smoothly and assist in cleaning up after a project. Help out anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Volunteer with North Star Community Services as a recreation assistant. This volunteer opportunity is for individuals age 18-plus to aid adults with disabilities. The recreation volunteer will provide recreational skills assistance and support to promote maximum independence for the program's participants. The volunteer can assist with planned activities, or propose one of their own.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.